Hudock Inc. Makes New $125,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PICK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,362,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,140,000 after purchasing an additional 669,038 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,875,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 152,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 103,033 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,031,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $37.91.

