Hudock Inc. Purchases 163 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after buying an additional 367,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.07. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.83 and a 12-month high of $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

