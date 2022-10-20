Hudock Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of HEFA opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

