Hudock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 743,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 97,163 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 62,371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 205,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 190,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 73,096 shares in the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

EMQQ stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15.

