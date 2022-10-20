Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

HPP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -526.32%.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark David Linehan purchased 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $87,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 98,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also

