Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $37.00-$37.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $25.00-$25.00 EPS.

Humana stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $505.35. The company had a trading volume of 923,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,666. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.28.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Humana by 14.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 8.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 41.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Humana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

