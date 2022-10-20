Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $37.00-$37.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $25.00-$25.00 EPS.
Humana stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $505.35. The company had a trading volume of 923,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,666. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.28.
In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Humana by 14.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 8.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 41.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Humana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
