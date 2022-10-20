Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,906 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

HBAN stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 460,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,104,840. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.