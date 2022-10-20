Hyman Charles D Has $338,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,320,000 after acquiring an additional 771,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

