Hyman Charles D Takes $211,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Moderna by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Moderna by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $123.75 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.25.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $1,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,343,595.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,343,595.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $6,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,214,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,048 shares of company stock valued at $84,917,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.