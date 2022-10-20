Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Hypera Stock Performance
Hypera stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. Hypera has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97.
Hypera Company Profile
