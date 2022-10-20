IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in IAC were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in IAC by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $49.16. 10,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,339. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $158.81.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

