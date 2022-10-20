IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.20 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.77.

Shares of IAG opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 762,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

