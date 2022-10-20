IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given New $1.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,570,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,036,245 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after buying an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

