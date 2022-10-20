Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 228000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.