iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $1.07 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $92.71 million and $5.87 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.07929464 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $5,076,809.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

