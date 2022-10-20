Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $15.51. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Imago BioSciences Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $522.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

Insider Activity at Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $108,657.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,382.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,168 shares of company stock valued at $137,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 616,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 40,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 106.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 182.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 827.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 55,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

