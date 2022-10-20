Immutable X Price Tops $0.57 (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $327.12 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Immutable X
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars.
