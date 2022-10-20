Immutable X Price Tops $0.57 (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $327.12 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Immutable X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.22 or 0.27324877 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010672 BTC.

About Immutable X

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.