Inland Homes (LON:INL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.37

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.37 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 18.90 ($0.23). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 19.30 ($0.23), with a volume of 319,968 shares traded.

Inland Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.66 million and a PE ratio of 608.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Inland Homes

In related news, insider Stephen Desmond Wicks bought 223,183 shares of Inland Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £49,100.26 ($59,328.49). In other Inland Homes news, insider Brian Johnson acquired 41,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £10,000.32 ($12,083.52). Also, insider Stephen Desmond Wicks acquired 223,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £49,100.26 ($59,328.49).

Inland Homes Company Profile

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

