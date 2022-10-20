InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.50 million-$120.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.94 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of INMD stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.23. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InMode will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of InMode

Several research firms have recently commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,589 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.