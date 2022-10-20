Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) fell 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.85. 36,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 49,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

