Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Buys £151.51 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £151.51 ($183.07).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total value of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07).

LON FGP opened at GBX 106.70 ($1.29) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73. The firm has a market cap of £800.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77. FirstGroup plc has a 1-year low of GBX 83.75 ($1.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 134.71 ($1.63).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

