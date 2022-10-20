Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Acquires $29,250.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,719,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Snehal Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,440.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Snehal Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $19,440.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.