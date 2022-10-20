Insider Buying: Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT) Insider Buys 19,716 Shares of Stock

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) insider Angela Lane acquired 19,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,252.32 ($12,388.01).
Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Performance
LON:SSIT opened at GBX 51.24 ($0.62) on Thursday. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 46.60 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 129 ($1.56). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.68.
About Seraphim Space Investment Trust
