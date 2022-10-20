Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$480,725.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$480,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,649,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,627,994.66.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$926,350.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$808,600.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 0.6 %

CMMC stock opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$376.27 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$4.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMMC shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bankshares raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.73.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.