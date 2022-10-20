Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$480,725.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$480,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,649,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,627,994.66.
Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 7th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$926,350.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$808,600.00.
Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 0.6 %
CMMC stock opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$376.27 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$4.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
