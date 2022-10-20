Insider Selling: ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) CFO Sells 8,386 Shares of Stock

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $29,183.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amir Moftakhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of ESS Tech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $254,716.15.

NYSE GWH traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.42. 826,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. ESS Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $524.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.45.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

