Insider Selling: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kinder Morgan Stock Down 4.8 %
NYSE KMI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.12. 40,229,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,507,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.
Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
Featured Stories
