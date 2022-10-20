Insider Selling: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE KMI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.12. 40,229,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,507,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.