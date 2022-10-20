Insider Selling: Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Director Sells 14,033 Shares of Stock

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.56. 1,761,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.