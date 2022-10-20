Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,393,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,360,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $44,492.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $67,412.10.

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $93,095.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $67,838.76.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $67,206.80.

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $79,130.80.

On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $51,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $32,689.21.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOIIW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,527. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oncology Institute Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

