Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32.

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 377,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.96. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 228.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39,659.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 157,051 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

