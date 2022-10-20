Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Major Shareholder Sells 12,298 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 12,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $75,017.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,933,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 73,761 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $472,808.01.

WEAV traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 164,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,130. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $393.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $34.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.54 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 219.35% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. Research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 3,252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 354,649 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 89,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEAV shares. Loop Capital downgraded Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

