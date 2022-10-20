Insider Selling: Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) CEO Sean E. Browne sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,557,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,225.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Xtant Medical Stock Performance
Shares of Xtant Medical stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 15,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,067. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.27.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%.
Xtant Medical Company Profile
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.
