Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISIG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

