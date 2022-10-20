Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Holdings Decreased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 47,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Price Performance

Shares of INTEU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

