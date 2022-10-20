Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.85. 5,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,524. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,511 shares in the company, valued at $95,378,121.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,572,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after purchasing an additional 452,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 77.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 240,307 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $12,691,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4,834.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 135,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 133,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,133,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,711,000 after acquiring an additional 103,427 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

