Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.
Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $76.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group
In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,378,121.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,400. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.
Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.
