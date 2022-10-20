Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Issues Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $76.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,378,121.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,400 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 107.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $699,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $511,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

