International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $122.51, but opened at $126.42. International Business Machines shares last traded at $127.05, with a volume of 132,764 shares traded.

The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

