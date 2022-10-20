International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Shares Up 43%

Shares of International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) shot up 43% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 94,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 52,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that International Land Alliance, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

