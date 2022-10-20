International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $162.90

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 162.90 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 142.41 ($1.72). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.75), with a volume of 11,373,355 shares trading hands.

International Public Partnerships Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 806.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.78. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Insider Activity at International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

In related news, insider Stephanie Coxon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £16,700 ($20,178.83). In other International Public Partnerships news, insider John Le Poidevin acquired 104,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £149,506.50 ($180,650.68). Also, insider Stephanie Coxon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £16,700 ($20,178.83).

(Get Rating)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.