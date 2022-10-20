International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $162.90

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 162.90 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 142.41 ($1.72). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.75), with a volume of 11,373,355 shares trading hands.
International Public Partnerships Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 806.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.78. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.
International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.
Insider Activity at International Public Partnerships
International Public Partnerships Company Profile
International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.
