InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 2,083 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,380,080. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.