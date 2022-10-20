InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys Shares of 8,755 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,755 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 1.3 %

KBH stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.99. 23,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,740. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

