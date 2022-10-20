InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,141. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.76 and a one year high of $129.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.