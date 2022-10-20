InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $673,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,919,000 after buying an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.65. 74,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,253. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.82 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.67.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.07.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

