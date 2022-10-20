InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $887,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.81. 87,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,515. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.29. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

