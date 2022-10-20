InTrack Investment Management Inc Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Intel stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.44. 972,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,737,752. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

