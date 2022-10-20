InTrack Investment Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTI stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.05. 27,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,852. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

