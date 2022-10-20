InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 1,418 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.98.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.