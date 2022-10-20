InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 831 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.65 and a 200 day moving average of $221.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.94.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.