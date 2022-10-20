InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 851 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 300,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

