Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.57 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $540.11.

Intuit Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $407.78. 14,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.46 and a 200 day moving average of $420.12.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $866,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $765,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

